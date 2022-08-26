Piper Sandler Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.