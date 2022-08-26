PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 8.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 1,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.