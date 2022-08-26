PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 8.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 1,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.
Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.