PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $66.18 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,099,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,099,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,973,263. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

