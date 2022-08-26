Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 173,103 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 1,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348,834 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis bought 7,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,892.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,700 shares of company stock worth $530,760 and sold 147,904 shares worth $1,173,809. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.31.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

