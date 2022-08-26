Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,555 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.