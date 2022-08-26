Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 85,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 82,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.87 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

