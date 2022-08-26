Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

