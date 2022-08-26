Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $989.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.