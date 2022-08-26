Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

