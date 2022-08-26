Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.00 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

