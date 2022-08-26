Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,463,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DSGN stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

