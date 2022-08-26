Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

