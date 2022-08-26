Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.70. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

