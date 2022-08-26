Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CTS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CTS by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CTS by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

