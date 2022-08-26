Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

