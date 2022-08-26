Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AZZ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

