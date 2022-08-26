Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.49 Million Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.77 and a beta of 1.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

