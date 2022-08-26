Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $204.55. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

