Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $113.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

