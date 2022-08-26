Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,176 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $46,720,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,528 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 144,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

