Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 205.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 63.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini Stock Up 4.2 %

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $372.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading

