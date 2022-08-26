Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $236,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.97 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

