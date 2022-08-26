Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

