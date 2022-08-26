Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.