Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,337,248.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,337,248.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,899 shares of company stock worth $18,658,276 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

