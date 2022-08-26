Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

DNLI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.