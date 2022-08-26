Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 385,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $109,841,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 434,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

