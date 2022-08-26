Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of ENTA opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

