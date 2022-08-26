Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,224 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enfusion by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of ENFN opened at $11.66 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

