Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 258,059 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 258,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,501,000 after buying an additional 631,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

