Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $756,928,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 650,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VNO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.