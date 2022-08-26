Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DIN opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

