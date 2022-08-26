Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $277,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APOG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.