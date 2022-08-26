Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,391 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

