Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of YELP opened at $34.96 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $757,540. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

