Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,249 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $28.45 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

