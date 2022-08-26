Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,641 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

VIVO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

