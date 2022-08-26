Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 484,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.