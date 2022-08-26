Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,395 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

