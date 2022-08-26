Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,889 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

