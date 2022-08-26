Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,470,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kaman by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 1,014.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Kaman Stock Up 2.9 %

Kaman Dividend Announcement

KAMN stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

