Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 3.6 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

