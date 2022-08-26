Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,762 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

