Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,131 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.