Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.17. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

