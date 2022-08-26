Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,861,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $10,819,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.