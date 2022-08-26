Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,795 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

