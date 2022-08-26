Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.13 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

