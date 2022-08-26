Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 563.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

