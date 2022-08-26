Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $10,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 139.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 268,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

